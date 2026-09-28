Gov’t, PUWU meet today over proposed private-sector role in ECG, NEDCo

Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

The government is meeting the Public Utilities Workers Union (PUWU) today, Monday, September 28, 2026, as consultations continue over plans to introduce private-sector participation in the operations of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo).

The meeting will give the union the chance to formally present its concerns, proposals, and alternative measures for improving the financial and operational performance of the two state-owned electricity distributors.

PUWU has opposed the proposed private-sector involvement and has argued that improvements in ECG’s revenue mobilisation show that the company can be turned around with continued government support.

The union has also announced plans to protest against the proposed arrangement, insisting that further investment and institutional support from the state could address some of the challenges confronting ECG without bringing in a private operator.

The government, however, has maintained that the consultation process must allow all options to be assessed before a final decision is taken.

The transaction adviser working on the proposed private-sector participation has also been tasked with engaging workers and other stakeholders as part of the assessment.

Feedback from the consultations is expected to cover views from workers, civil society organisations, Parliament, customers and industry.

The transaction adviser will subsequently submit a report to guide the government’s consideration of the proposed reforms and other possible options for improving the utilities.

Deputy Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Richard Gyan-Mensah, said the government understands the concerns raised by PUWU and intends to keep the union involved throughout the process.

“I understand their concerns, and we share in their concerns, but they should let us go through the process. They will be involved all through the process; they will not be left out,” he said in an interview on Citi FM on Friday, September 25.

Mr Gyan-Mensah said the meeting would also enable government to consider the improvements reported by ECG workers in revenue mobilisation and assess their argument that additional state investment could make private-sector participation unnecessary.

“We have not exhausted all the avenues before the implementation,” he said, adding that the government remains open to examining the various proposals before arriving at a final position.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.