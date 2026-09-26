ECG announces planned power outages in parts of Tema from Sept. 29 to October 1

Audio By Carbonatix
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance works that will cause temporary power outages in parts of the Tema Region from Tuesday, September 29 to Thursday, October 1.
According to a statement issued on Saturday, September 26, the outages will run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day as ECG undertakes maintenance to improve service delivery.
Tuesday, September 29: Affected areas include Cambodia, Comm. 18, Adjetey Ansah, Bankuman, Naval Quarters, Manhean SHS, Akuaba, Manet Estate, Coastal Estate, Kasapreko Packaging, EMEF, High Tension, Klagon, Klagon Water Works, Under Bridge and surrounding areas.
Wednesday, September 30: Areas affected include Golf City, EMEF, Celebrity Golf Club, Sakumono Village, Sege, Koluadu, Hwakpo, Kasseh, Aqua Safari, Tamatiku, Big Ada, Treasure Island, Ada Foah, Ocanseykope, Totope, Tokpo, Twumkpo, Agbetikpo, Siko, Memoji, RMU, Fridays, Nungua P&T, Posolipo, Buena Vista Home and surrounding areas.
Thursday, October 1: The affected areas include Shalom Spot, Devtraco, Collins Dauda, Addogonnor, Danadams, Okpōigonnō, Frimpoma Estate, Glowlamp, PS Global, Green Hill Hospital, Global Court, Don Bosco, Sebrepor, Gbetsile, EMEF Estate, White House, Bethlehem, Tulaku, Bush Canteen and surrounding areas.
ECG has apologised for the inconvenience and advised customers within the affected communities to take note of the scheduled interruptions.
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