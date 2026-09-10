Transport Minister orders urgent action to tackle surge in port congestion

Audio By Carbonatix
The government is stepping up efforts to clear Ghana’s ports as container traffic surges to levels not seen in two decades, creating mounting pressure on operations at the Tema Port.
The sharp increase in cargo volumes has particularly affected the Meridian Port Services (MPS) Terminal, with industry players also pointing to recurring system outages as a major constraint.
The disruptions have reportedly slowed cargo handling, with some containers being redirected to off-dock terminals, further worsening congestion.
Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe said one immediate measure is to identify containers that have remained at the port beyond the permitted period and ensure their removal.
“It is for us as a government to ensure that containers that are overstayed in the port are evacuated,” he said, adding that he had directed the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority to compile a list for onward action by the Ghana Revenue Authority.
Speaking to Channel One TV on Wednesday, September 9, Mr Nikpe said shipping lines were also being encouraged to bring in more vessels to evacuate empty containers that have remained at the port.
“The shipping lines are also making calls to bring in more ships to help them take their empty containers,” he said.
Mr Nikpe, who visited the port on Friday to engage management on the congestion, said the scale of the increase was unprecedented.
“But the truth of the matter is that the container volumes have increased almost to 100 per cent, which has never been recorded in the past 20 years at the port,” he added.
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