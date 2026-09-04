Transport Minister urges Okada riders to embrace training, protective gear

Joseph Bukari Nikpe, the Minister of Transport, has urged prospective commercial motorcycle, tricycle and quadricycle riders to undergo proper training, obtain the required licences and wear protective gear to safeguard themselves and other road users.

He said the legalisation of commercial motorcycle operations came with significant responsibilities, stressing that the ability to ride a motorcycle alone did not qualify one to operate commercially.

Mr Nikpe made the call in Accra on Tuesday at the launch of the “Safe Journey” Road Safety 2026 Campaign, organised by the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) in partnership with Somoco Ghana Limited.

He said riders must understand and comply with road traffic regulations and make the use of helmets and other protective equipment a non-negotiable aspect of their operations.

Mr Nikpe encouraged prospective riders to take advantage of Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) training programmes and acquire the necessary protective gear before commencing commercial activities.

He emphasised the need for riders to respect road signs, traffic regulations and fellow road users to enhance safety and support the Government’s transport agenda.

The Ministry of Transport and its agencies were working towards the final rollout of the commercialisation of motorcycles, tricycles and quadricycles following amendments to the Road Traffic Regulations, he noted.

He said the Government had also deployed technology, known as Traffitech-GH, to support the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service in monitoring road offences.

Mr Nikpe explained that cameras installed under the system would monitor road users, detect traffic violations and notify offenders of offences committed.

He warned prospective commercial riders that the technology-driven monitoring system would provide an additional layer of enforcement and urged them to operate within the law at all times.

Mr Abraham Amaliba, the Director-General of the NRSA, said road safety must remain central to the expansion of motorcycle and tricycle operations, noting that mobility should improve lives rather than put them at risk.

He said motorcycles and tricycles had become integral to Ghana’s economy by enhancing mobility, supporting commerce and trade, creating jobs and improving access to goods and services.

However, Mr Amaliba stressed that those benefits came with a responsibility to use the roads safely.

He identified speeding, reckless overtaking, riding without protective gear, ignoring traffic signals, riding under the influence of alcohol or drugs and improperly carrying passengers as dangerous practices that could lead to serious injuries and fatalities.

He noted that stopping at traffic lights was not an inconvenience, but a responsibility owed to other road users.

Mr Amaliba said the Authority was collaborating with the Ministry of Transport, Ghana Police Service, DVLA, local authorities, transport unions, rider associations, traditional and community leaders, civil society organisations, private sector partners and the media to promote road safety.

Speaking on Somoco Ghana Limited’s initiatives, Mr Jerry Halm, Operations Manager of the Somoco Riding Academy, said the company had established the academy to address gaps in structured training and certification for motorcycle and tricycle riders.

He said the academy, established in collaboration with rider groups and aligned with standards set by the DVLA and NRSA, was designed to provide a complete pathway from training to employment.

Mr Halm said trainees would receive structured riding instruction, sit theory examinations, undertake practical riding assessments and graduate with recognised certification and cover notes.

He added that the initiative provided riders with an opportunity to acquire a new Volkswagen motorcycle or RE tricycle through Somoco’s Work and Pay scheme while earning income through the Somoco Express platform.

The programme, he said, could help address youth unemployment by creating opportunities in ride-hailing, courier and delivery services.

Mr Halm said every rider trained by the academy represented one fewer untrained rider on Ghana’s roads, while every licence facilitated would contribute to a more accountable, traceable and law-abiding riding community.

Mr Theophilus Lamptey, the Business Support Manager at Somoco, said the company’s Work and Pay scheme was designed to make motorcycle and tricycle ownership more accessible by enabling customers to earn income with the vehicle while making structured repayments towards ownership.

He explained that the scheme comprised seven stages, beginning with an application at designated showrooms, followed by assessment and approval.

Once approved, Somoco would register the vehicle, provide comprehensive insurance, and install a tracking device before handing it over to the rider.

The rider would then undergo orientation on payment, maintenance and repair responsibilities before commencing work and making instalment payments.

Mr Lamptey said ownership of the vehicle would be transferred to the rider upon completion of all payments.

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