Keta Port, Ho Airport projects on course – Transport Minister

Joseph Bukari Nikpe, the Minister for Transport, has assured residents of the Volta Region that government is making steady progress towards the development of the Keta Port and the revitalisation of the Ho Airport as part of efforts to position the region as a major transport, logistics and tourism hub.

Addressing President John Dramani Mahama’s Citizens’ Engagement in Ho on Friday, Mr Nikpe said the government had completed the necessary preparatory processes for the Keta Port project,

The Ministry, he said, subsequently commissioned the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to undertake an Environmental Impact Assessment to determine the viability of the proposed port.

“I am pleased to announce that in April this year, the EPA granted the environmental permit for the project after confirming that the proposed Keta Port is environmentally viable and capable of serving maritime trade along the West African coast,” he said.

Mr Nikpe disclosed that construction of the administrative and operational block for the port, which had already commenced, was about 80 per cent complete and expected to be completed by January 2027 to pave the way for the commencement of full port operations.

He said the government had also opened discussions with private investors to participate in financing and constructing the port under a public-private partnership arrangement.

The Minister expressed confidence that President Mahama’s experience in attracting strategic investors to Ghana’s maritime sector would ensure the success of the Keta Port project.

He cited the successful partnership that transformed the Tema Port into one of the leading ports in West Africa as evidence of the President’s track record in maritime infrastructure development.

According to Mr Nikpe, the proposed Keta Port would include modern container and cargo terminals, a shipyard for vessel repairs and maintenance, and well-planned road infrastructure linking the port to the national road network to facilitate the efficient movement of goods and people.

Turning to aviation, the Minister said the government had begun implementing measures to revive the Ho Airport after years of neglect.

He noted that many facilities at the airport had deteriorated due to lack of maintenance over the past eight years, but government had already restored electricity supply through the installation of a new transformer with support from the Volta Regional Coordinating Council.

Mr Nikpe said President Mahama had directed that the airport be transformed into a multi-purpose aviation hub capable of generating economic activity throughout the year.

He announced that the Ho Airport would be developed into an Aviation Academy to train pilots, aircraft engineers, aviation technicians and other professionals for Ghana’s growing aviation industry.

He disclosed that government was already engaging a strategic private investor from the Volta Region to partner the Ghana Airports Company Limited in establishing the training institution.

The Minister further revealed that the airport would be equipped with aircraft hangars to provide secure parking for private aircraft and business jets, while a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Centre would also be established to service aircraft operating within Ghana and the West African sub-region.

He said government was also considering introducing an air taxi service from the Ho Airport to provide charter flights for passengers and businesses across the country and neighbouring states.

On inland water transport, Mr Nikpe said government had intensified efforts to improve safety on the Volta Lake following President Mahama’s directive to reduce accidents on the inland waterways.

He announced that the Ministry had established the first-ever Volta Lake Transport Safety Office at Kpando Torkor, staffed by trained personnel recruited from the region to monitor vessel operations and enforce safety regulations.

The Minister added that a dedicated search-and-rescue vessel had also been stationed at Kpando Torkor to respond promptly to emergencies and distress calls on the lake.

Mr Nikpe also highlighted improvements in transport services across the region, noting that the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) had expanded its operations by opening a new office at Vakpo in the Kpando Municipality to bring vehicle registration and licensing services closer to residents.

He further announced that construction of a modern DVLA office at Hohoe would commence soon to improve service delivery in the northern sector of the region.

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to investing in transport infrastructure to improve mobility, facilitate trade, and create employment opportunities, while encouraging private-sector participation in the development of Ghana’s transport sector.

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