Transport Minister promises official response to NPP’s concerns over refurbished locomotives

Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe says the Ministry of Transport is preparing an official response to concerns raised by the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the government's acquisition of two refurbished diesel locomotives and 20 freight wagons.

Speaking to journalists, the Minister said he had received a four-page document outlining the opposition's concerns and was working with the Ghana Railway Development Authority to respond.

"I have received a four-page write-up about the locomotive, and I am preparing a response for them," Mr Nikpe said.

He noted that while the government respects the right of stakeholders to question public decisions, such engagements should be conducted in a manner that promotes constructive dialogue.

"I just believe that everybody has the right to ask questions, but you don't ask them in a way that will lead to unnecessary arguments. So very soon you will have an official response from the Ministry of Transport and our agency, the Ghana Railway Development Authority," he stated.

The Minister made the remarks against the backdrop of recent criticism from the NPP over the government's railway acquisition.

In a statement issued on June 25, the NPP's Transport Sector Committee said it welcomed investments aimed at revitalising Ghana's railway network but questioned the lack of detailed information surrounding the purchase.

The party called on the government to disclose the age, condition, acquisition cost and long-term value of the two refurbished diesel locomotives and the 20 freight wagons to enable the public to assess whether the investment represents value for money.

Mr Nikpe did not address the specifics of the opposition's concerns but indicated that the Ministry's forthcoming statement would provide the necessary clarification.

The Minister also acknowledged the country's current challenges following the recent floods that claimed lives and displaced thousands of residents, saying the government remains focused on supporting affected communities even as it addresses other national issues.

"The country has just experienced a kind of flooding that has devastated a lot of us, and we are yet to see how to clean up and mourn with our Ghanaian compatriots who have lost their lives," he said.

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