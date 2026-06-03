Transport Minister calls for greater private sector investment to drive industry growth

The Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, has called on Ghanaians and the private sector to increase investment in the country's transport sector, describing private participation as essential to modernising infrastructure, expanding services and accelerating national development.

Mr Nikpe made the appeal at the Ministry of Transport's 2026 Sector Strategic Review Retreat held in Ho in the Volta Region, where stakeholders reviewed the performance of the sector and outlined priorities for future growth.

The retreat brought together chief executives, directors and technical experts from the road transport, aviation, maritime, inland waterways and railway subsectors to assess progress made over the past 18 months and chart a course for the sector's continued development.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the Minister said the government alone could not meet the substantial investment needs of the transport sector and stressed the importance of stronger collaboration with private investors.

According to him, attracting private capital is critical to unlocking opportunities, improving transportation services and supporting Ghana's broader economic transformation agenda.

"A modern and efficient transport system is fundamental to economic growth, trade facilitation and national competitiveness," he stated.

Government Intensifies Volta Lake Safety Measures

Mr Nikpe also addressed concerns about recurring accidents on the Volta Lake, revealing that President John Dramani Mahama has directed the Ministry to strengthen safety enforcement on inland waterways.

He said safety officers are being deployed to intensify public education and ensure strict compliance with safety regulations, particularly the mandatory use of life jackets and approved vessels.

"The safety of passengers remains our priority. We are taking decisive measures to improve compliance and reduce preventable accidents on our waterways," he said.

Terminal Two Redevelopment Reaches 73% Completion.

The retreat highlighted significant progress within the aviation sector.

Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited, Yvonne Opare, expressed satisfaction with the ongoing redevelopment of Terminal Two at Kotoka International Airport.

She disclosed that the project, which will transform the facility from a domestic terminal into one capable of handling both domestic and international flights, is 73 per cent complete and remains on schedule.

According to her, the redevelopment is expected to enhance passenger experience, increase operational capacity and strengthen Ghana's position as a regional aviation hub.

Metro Mass Plans Major Fleet Expansion

In the road transport sector, the Managing Director of Metro Mass Transit Limited, Cezar Kale, announced plans to significantly expand public transportation services nationwide.

He revealed that the company intends to procure at least 1,000 mixed-fleet buses by the end of 2026 to improve service delivery, expand route coverage and meet growing demand for affordable and reliable public transport.

The planned expansion is expected to ease commuting challenges for thousands of passengers while improving mobility across both urban and rural communities.

Sector Positioned for Growth

Discussions throughout the retreat underscored the government's broader vision of building a safer, more efficient and integrated transport network capable of supporting Ghana's economic growth agenda.

From investments in airport infrastructure and public transport expansion to enhanced safety measures on inland waterways, stakeholders emphasised the need for sustained investment and stronger public-private partnerships to bridge funding gaps and accelerate development.

The retreat concluded with a clear message to industry players and investors: Ghana's transport sector remains a strategic area for investment, with the government actively seeking private sector participation to drive the next phase of transformation and growth.

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