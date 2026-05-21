Air Ghana is not for gov’t —Transport Minister

The Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, has categorically dispelled rumours surrounding a viral aircraft bearing the branding of Air Ghana Cargo, clarifying that the vessel is entirely privately owned and has no connection to state operations.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday, 20 May 2026, the Minister explained that the aircraft does not form part of the government’s operations, stressing instead that it is an independent, private-sector-led aviation initiative.

The Air Ghana Contradiction

The clarification followed a direct question from the Deputy Ranking Member of the Committee, Davis Opoku Ansah. The lawmaker sought official government clarity regarding recently circulated photographs of the cargo airline, which had triggered intense public speculation as to whether the state had quietly acquired a new asset or expanded its transport operations.

In his response, Mr Nikpe emphasised that the aircraft in question is strictly linked to Air Ghana, an independent cargo transport company owned and financed by private individuals. He stated that the state holds no equity or operational control over the firm’s logistics.

Echoes of Ghana Airways’ Failures

During the parliamentary vetting session, the conversation naturally drifted toward the government’s ongoing plans to re-establish a national flyer.

The Ranking Member of the PAC, Mr Samuel Atta Mills, reflected on his past experiences as a frequent traveller on the defunct Ghana Airways, raising critical concerns about the chronic delays and scheduling collapses that ultimately doomed the former national carrier.

Mr Atta Mills noted that the old airline’s severe lack of punctuality routinely discouraged passengers, particularly business travellers trying to secure time-sensitive connecting flights at international hubs.

Confronted with these historical failures, the Transport Minister agreed that poor operational time management had severely damaged the nation's reputation, admitting that the state had learnt bitter lessons from the collapse of previous aviation experiments.

“This is not a good compliment, and there are lessons we have learned as a people. That is why I will thank the committee for allowing us to respond to the issues raised by the special audit. We are not intending to have a shareholding that will be dictatorial to the services of the airline that we are intending to re-establish,” Mr Nikpe stated frankly. A Minority-Stake Blueprint

To prevent a repeat of the political interference, bloated payrolls, and operational indiscipline that characterised Ghana Airways, the Minister revealed a structural shift in the state's upcoming aviation strategy.

He assured the parliamentary watchdog that the new home-based carrier would be heavily insulated from state dictation, with the government intentionally limiting its financial and administrative footprint.

“We only hold a small share, and then it will be a private-sector-led activity. It is not good that I have my scheduled travels and arrive at a point, and then you would delay the flight for me. There are lessons we have learnt that we will improve upon,” the Minister added.

Mr Nikpe concluded his testimony by assuring the committee that the Ministry of Transport is actively collaborating with international aviation stakeholders, regulators, and private financiers to entrench strict efficiency models, maximise turnaround times, and enforce rigid time management protocols within Ghana's airspace moving forward.

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