Parliament passes Maritime and Anti-Piracy Bill to tackle sea crimes in Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
Parliament has passed the Maritime and Anti-Piracy Bill, introducing a legal framework to prosecute and punish crimes committed within Ghana's territorial waters.
The legislation comes four months after 71 fishermen from Gomoa Nyanyano/Senya Bereku in the Central Region were attacked by suspected pirates, who seized their fishing equipment and other valuables while at sea.
Speaking to journalists after Parliament approved the bill, Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe said the new law is designed to address piracy, armed robbery and other unlawful maritime activities threatening Ghana's territorial waters.
"It is a maritime-related offences law. Any offence committed within our territorial waters falls under this legislation, irrespective of who the offender is," he said.
The Minister explained that while Ghana may extradite suspects under existing international treaties and conventions, offences committed within the country's territorial waters can now be prosecuted under the new law.
Mr Nikpe noted that penalties will depend on the nature of the offence, with the courts determining appropriate sentences within the legal framework established by the legislation.
He said the law covers offences including piracy, robbery, hijacking and other acts that endanger lives and property at sea.
The Transport Minister cited the recent attacks on Ghanaian fishermen and the growing threat of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea as key reasons for strengthening the country's maritime laws.
According to him, the legislation will serve as a deterrent to criminals while enhancing security along Ghana's coastline and protecting maritime trade.
Mr Nikpe added that the law also aligns Ghana's legal regime with international conventions on the suppression of unlawful acts at sea, ensuring compliance with global maritime security standards.
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