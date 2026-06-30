Parliament approves new law to combat piracy, maritime crime

Parliament has approved the Maritime and Related Offences Bill, 2026, introducing a comprehensive legal framework designed to combat piracy, armed robbery at sea and other crimes within Ghana's maritime domain.

The legislation is expected to strengthen the country's capacity to prevent, investigate and prosecute maritime crimes while bringing Ghana's domestic laws into conformity with key international maritime conventions.

The new law gives legal effect to provisions of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), as well as the 1988 Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against the Safety of Maritime Navigation (SUA Convention) and its related protocols.

Presenting its report to the House, the committee responsible for the Bill explained that the legislation establishes an extensive legal regime to address piracy, armed robbery at sea and a broad range of related maritime offences.

According to the committee, the enactment fills a longstanding gap in Ghana's legal system by providing clear statutory provisions governing the investigation, arrest, prosecution and punishment of persons involved in maritime criminal activities.

The report further indicated that the legislation harmonises Ghana's criminal laws on piracy with Articles 100 to 105 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The committee noted that the Gulf of Guinea has, over the last decade, witnessed an increase in maritime criminal activities, including piracy, hijacking of vessels, kidnappings for ransom, armed attacks on ships and the destruction of maritime property.

It observed that the growing insecurity poses serious risks to international shipping, regional security, economic development and the safety of seafarers operating within the sub-region.

Given the strategic importance of Ghana's ports and maritime industry to the national economy, the committee said there was an urgent need for a stronger legal and institutional framework to deal effectively with such offences.

The report pointed out that the absence of a dedicated legal framework had complicated law enforcement efforts and created significant prosecutorial challenges in dealing with maritime offences.

"The absence of a dedicated legal framework on maritime offences in Ghana creates enforcement and prosecutorial challenges in dealing with piracy and related crimes. The enactment of this Bill will, therefore, provide the necessary legal basis for the investigation, arrest, prosecution and punishment of offenders," the committee stated.

Beyond strengthening criminal justice measures, the committee said the legislation would contribute significantly to Ghana's broader ambition of becoming a leading maritime and logistics hub within the Gulf of Guinea.

According to the report, strengthening maritime security is essential to protecting commercial shipping routes, enhancing port operations and promoting international trade.

"This legal regime is critical to Ghana's ambition of becoming a maritime hub in the Gulf of Guinea. By closing gaps in our maritime law, the Bill strengthens trade security and enhances state port control," the report said.

The committee further emphasised that a more secure maritime environment would improve investor confidence while safeguarding Ghana's territorial waters and maritime economy.

The committee also noted that the legislation would empower security and law enforcement agencies to respond more effectively to maritime threats and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.

"Most importantly, the Bill empowers security agencies to act decisively, thereby ensuring that offenders face justice while safeguarding the livelihoods of our seafarers," the committee added.

It therefore recommended the Bill for approval, stressing that its passage would significantly strengthen Ghana's maritime governance architecture and enhance compliance with international legal obligations.

"The Committee, therefore, expresses its full support for this legislation and urge its swift passage to secure Ghana's maritime future," the report concluded.

The passage of the Bill is expected to bolster Ghana's efforts to protect its maritime interests, strengthen regional cooperation against transnational maritime crime and enhance the country's reputation as a safe destination for international shipping and investment.

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