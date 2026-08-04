Parliament adjourns without reconsidering anti — LGBTQ bill

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Bagbin

Parliament last Friday adjourned sine die, bringing the Second Meeting of the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament to a close, without reconsidering the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2026 (anti-LGBTQ bill).

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, had assured the National Chief Imam, Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, last Thursday that Parliament would revisit and pass the Bill before adjournment.

Although a motion to rescind the earlier decision was listed on the Order Paper for last Friday, the House was unable to adopt it before adjournment sine die.

Despite the setback on the anti-LGBTQ Bill, Parliament passed several major Bills of legislation during the meeting.

On the day of the adjournment, the House ratified six mining lease agreements between the government and six mining firms to bring significant socio-economic benefits to the communities in respective areas as well as revenue for the state.

The Minority Caucus, however, expressed strong opposition to the ratification.

Some Bills

Among the bills passed during the meeting was the Ghana Cocoa Board Bill, 2026, which guarantees cocoa farmers not less than 70 per cent of the Free on Board (FOB) export price through the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).

The lawmakers also passed the Excise Bill, 2026, abolishing excise taxes on locally manufactured fruit juices to lower consumer prices, encourage healthier consumption, and support local agro-processing industries.

The House further approved the Customs Bill, 2026, establishing a modern legal framework for customs administration to consolidate existing customs laws, facilitate international trade, strengthen border security, and improve domestic revenue mobilisation. Parliament also passed the Tribunals Bill, 2026, which provides for the establishment of Regional and District Tribunals to help reduce the backlog of cases in the courts.

Other key legislation approved included the National Defence University Ghana Bill, 2026, and the Community Service Bill, 2026, which introduces community service as an alternative to custodial sentences for persons convicted of specified categories of offences.

The House adjourned after concluding debate on the Mid-Year Review of the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy presented by the Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, marking the end of its business for the Meeting before the parliamentary recess.

The 12 Bills passed at the Second Meeting, from May to July 2026, include the Human Sexual Rights and Family Bill, 2025-passed on 29/05/2026; Ghana Investment Promotion Authority Bill, 2025-passed on 25/06/2026; Community Service Bill, 2026 - passed on 08/07/2026; Maritime and Related Offences passed on 30/06/2026; National Defence University, Ghana Bill, 2026 - passed on 17/07/2026 and the Tribunals Bill, 2026- passed on 30/07/2026.

Values Bill, 2026

The rest are the Customs Bill, 2026 - passed on 30/07/2026; Excise Bill, 2026 - passed on 30/07/2026; Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026 -passed on 29/07/2026; Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026-passed on 29/07/2026; Ghana Cocoa Board Bill, 2026 - passed on 30/07/2026, and the Energy Sector Levies (Amendment) Bill, 2026-passed on 31/07/2026.

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