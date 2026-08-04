2 killed, 8 injured in Dompoase road crash near Komenda

Two people have been killed while eight others sustained various degrees of injuries in a road traffic accident at Dompoase near Komenda on the Cape Coast-Takoradi highway.

The accident occurred involved a Toyota Hiace minibus with registration number AS 6145-24. The Komenda Fire Station rescue team received a distress call at 18:55hrs and arrived at the scene at 19:10hrs to begin rescue operations.

According to a statement signed by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS)Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Central Region on Tuesday, August 4, rescue personnel found one person trapped inside the crashed vehicle upon arrival. The victim was successfully extricated but was later pronounced dead.

The statement indicated that preliminary information gathered by the rescue team showed that ten people were travelling in the Toyota Hiace at the time of the crash. Eight passengers suffered injuries of varying degrees, including three who sustained severe injuries. The injured victims were transported to the Elmina Polyclinic for treatment by personnel from the National Ambulance Service.

An eyewitness account indicated that the accident occurred when an unidentified vehicle travelling from Takoradi towards Cape Coast allegedly attempted to overtake another vehicle. The Toyota Hiace, which was travelling from Cape Coast towards Takoradi, reportedly swerved to avoid the oncoming vehicle and collided with a broken-down truck with registration number GN 2491-14.

The authorities have since advised motorists to exercise caution, avoid dangerous overtaking and be patient on the roads to reduce the occurrence of similar accidents.

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