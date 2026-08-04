Crime | Regional

District court issues warrant for arrest of Mark Benyin for unlawful entry, electronic record interference

Source: Myjoyonline  
  4 August 2026 12:55pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The District Court at Asofan has ordered the publication of the identity of a man wanted by the police for unlawful entry and unauthorised interference with an electronic record.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Jehoshaphat A. Nyarko, issued the order on Monday, July 6, 2026, following a request by the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Isaac Abaogye.

The accused, Mark Benyin of Kwarenya, is facing charges of unlawful entry and unauthorised interference with an electronic record, according to court documents.

The court directed that the accused person's identity be published in the dailies and preferably on television to assist the police in locating him.

A warrant for the arrest of the accused has also been issued by the court, commanding the Superintendent of Police and other police officers within the court's jurisdiction to apprehend him and produce him before the court at Asofan.

The warrant, dated May 21, 2026, was issued under Section 73 of the relevant laws.

The specific circumstances surrounding the alleged offences, including the nature of the electronic record and the location of the alleged unlawful entry, were not detailed in the court documents.

The public has been urged to assist the police with any information that could lead to the arrest of Mark Benyin.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group