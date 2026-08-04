District court issues warrant for arrest of Mark Benyin for unlawful entry, electronic record interference

Audio By Carbonatix
The District Court at Asofan has ordered the publication of the identity of a man wanted by the police for unlawful entry and unauthorised interference with an electronic record.
The court, presided over by Magistrate Jehoshaphat A. Nyarko, issued the order on Monday, July 6, 2026, following a request by the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Isaac Abaogye.
The accused, Mark Benyin of Kwarenya, is facing charges of unlawful entry and unauthorised interference with an electronic record, according to court documents.
The court directed that the accused person's identity be published in the dailies and preferably on television to assist the police in locating him.
A warrant for the arrest of the accused has also been issued by the court, commanding the Superintendent of Police and other police officers within the court's jurisdiction to apprehend him and produce him before the court at Asofan.
The warrant, dated May 21, 2026, was issued under Section 73 of the relevant laws.
The specific circumstances surrounding the alleged offences, including the nature of the electronic record and the location of the alleged unlawful entry, were not detailed in the court documents.
The public has been urged to assist the police with any information that could lead to the arrest of Mark Benyin.
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