A Gathering Under The Neem – live reading of Amane Adesa

The Velvet Hut, curators of African Art and artistic impressions located at Labone, hosted Dade Krama Studios over the weekend in their first collaborative event dubbed "A Gathering Under The Neem".

As strong advocates and purveyors of authentic African and Afrocentric culture and African history and storytelling from the African perspective, "A Gathering Under The Neem" was a symbolically apt re-interpretation of a traditional African storytelling session held under a tree, to a gathering of spellbound listeners, completely immersed in its enthralling and almost other-worldly details.

Only on this occasion, the venue was a cosy and intimate studio with soft lighting, with the waft of the peculiarly satisfying aroma of artefact-laden shelves in the air, a stunning backdrop of multicoloured amulet-looking patchwork on midnight-black fabric and a motley crowd of enthusiastic patrons, aficionados and cult followers of African artistry and literary work who had come to enjoy the double delight.

On offer on the night was a live narration of the first in the series of "AMANE ADESA - OF MONSTERS AND GODS", an epic fantasy literary work of authentic African mythic origin performed by a leading voice artiste, Mawuli Sachey.

In a remotely televised speech, the Author of ‘Amane Adesa, of Monsters and gods', N.O.M Tutu Ani declared: “This is Africa speaking. Amane Adesa draws from real African cultures, real locations, real traditions, incantations, kingdoms, tribes, and peoples. It’s about the characters, the worldview, the magic. It’s the kind of story that makes you say: “Ah, this is African history. This is African culture and tradition.”, he intimated.

“From the very first page, you’ll feel it. It comes across as almost present, almost real, especially to the African reader. Amane Adesa blurs the line between what is real and what is not……"

Every chapter opens with a quote. Some are real proverbs from real life. Some are created to echo the story as a whole. Together, they paint a picture, and if you pay attention, you’ll catch the hints about ancient gods, incantations, and civilisations that will make ancient-history lovers lean in.

"Amane Adesa" reads like an epic historical journey that travels the twists and turns of intimately familiar but ancient routes laden with recognisable landmarks and vivid reminders of our original African identity and origins. It is a fascinating weave of myth and verifiable historical narrative that invokes both a sense of self and the need for self-discovery.

The evening was interspersed with soul-inspiring music and a solo recital that questioned the essence of humanity and our purpose in this dimension.

The night was wound down with a raffle draw which selected random winners from the audience who were presented with two copies of the book, AMANE ADESA - OF MONSTERS AND GODS, in hardcover and paperback respectively. The event was moderated by popular columnist of the ‘Useless Column’ fame, and an insurance regulator, Mawuli Zogbenu.

AMANE ADESA is a product of DADE KRAMA STUDIOS LTD and is available for download in audiobook and e-book formats from their proprietary app, AKRÁBÀÀ, available both on iOS and Android. The hardcover and paperback versions are also both on offer on the AKRÁBÀÀ app or a call away on 0248543599 to order.

Stay tuned and keep your eyes locked! The next event will be coming to a venue near you shortly!

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.