National

Controversial toilet project beneath Pokuase Interchange demolished

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  4 August 2026 1:39pm
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The Ga North Environmental Health and Sanitation Department has commenced the demolition of toilet facilities being constructed beneath the Pokuase Interchange along the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

This is despite earlier assurances by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Akwetey Agbo, that the project was an Assembly-led initiative.

The demolition follows days of public debate and speculation surrounding the ownership and legitimacy of the project, after reports suggested that a private individual was behind the construction of the sanitation facility beneath the interchange.

Responding to the claims, in an interview on JoyNews, Mr Agbo dismissed suggestions that a private person was undertaking the project, insisting that the facility was being developed by the assembly.

He explained that the initiative was intended to improve the organisation of transport activities in the area while providing a more structured environment for operators and commuters.

Meanwhile, residents in the area raised concerns about the abandoned state of the facility, saying the unfinished project has become a nuisance, with overgrown bushes and safety concerns after reports of vehicles falling into the area.

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