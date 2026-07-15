Three friends remanded for unlawful entry and stealing 

Three friends have been remanded into prison custody by the Asante Abuakwa Circuit Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality for committing six offences at Amanfrom, near Kumasi.

Isaac Osei Asamoah, 23, unemployed; Evander Opoku, 23, ‘delivery boy'; and Ali Bawah, 19, also unemployed, pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy, causing harm, assault, causing unlawful damage, unlawful entry and stealing.

They are expected to be brought back to the court presided over by Philomena Ansaah Asiedu on July 27, 2026.

Police Detective Chief Inspector Alexander Agbekpornu, prosecuting, told the court that, on June 29, 2026, at about 2:00am, the three accused persons and three others, currently at large, conspired and went to attack the complainants, Godfred Opuni and Justice Owusu, in their house and inflicted knife wounds on their neck and palm.

They again went to the house of complainant, John Opoku, assaulted him severely and proceeded to the house of complainants Kelvin Dwamena Appiah and Justice Owusu, where they unlawfully entered their rooms and caused damage to one game pad, one chandelier light, a wardrobe, standing mirror, standing light, all valued at GH¢4,800.

They then took away the complainants’ Samsung flat-screen television set, two sneakers, one necklace, and a cash sum of GHS 10,700.00, and went into hiding.

A report was made to the Bohyen police, and the three friends were arrested at their hideout after police intelligence led to their location, but the other three managed to escape.

In their caution statement, they admitted and mentioned Kofi Agyei Tweneboa Kodua, Shadrack and Wiser, now at large, as their accomplices.

After further investigations, they were charged and brought before the court.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.