Tarkwa: Court jails 19-year-old five years for stealing nurse’s iPhone, cash

Audio By Carbonatix
The Tarkwa District Magistrate Court One has sentenced a 19-year-old man to five years' imprisonment with hard labour for unlawfully entering a nurse's room and stealing her iPhone XR and cash.
The convict, Shadrack Cobbinah, who is unemployed, pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful entry and stealing. He was convicted on his own plea by the presiding judge, Bernice Mensimah Ackon.
Police told the court that the complainant, Bernice Xornam Beble, who lives at Nkamponase, discovered in the early hours of May 16, 2026, that her room had been broken into. Her iPhone XR, valued at GH¢2,500, and GH¢5,700 in cash had been stolen.
According to the prosecution, Cobbinah was arrested later the same day after he was spotted attempting to sell the stolen iPhone. He was handed over to the police, who recovered GH¢3,000 in cash from him.
Police Sergeant Adwoa Yeboah, prosecuting, told the court that during interrogation, Cobbinah admitted committing the offence and identified one Michell, who remains at large, as his accomplice.
She further stated that the convict claimed he had stolen only the iPhone XR and GH¢4,000, denying that he took the full GH¢5,700 reported missing by the complainant.
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