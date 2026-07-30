AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem commissions $750,000 Smart Systems Centre at UMaT

AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine has commissioned a state-of-the-art Smart Systems Centre at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) in Tarkwa.

The company is investing three-quarters of a million dollars to strengthen teaching, research and innovation in emerging technologies.

The facility, commissioned on Wednesday, July 29, is expected to provide students and researchers with practical experience in areas such as artificial intelligence, robotics, machine learning, and big data analytics.

Speaking at the commissioning, the Head of AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine, Daniel Boadu, said the investment reflects the company’s commitment to developing the next generation of innovators beyond its mining operations.

“We believe that our responsibility goes beyond just adopting the Systems. We believe that we must invest in their minds that will build advance and master, and that vision lies at the heart of this three quarters of a million dollars investment.”

He said the company had transformed the facility into a modern centre of excellence equipped with high-performance computing infrastructure, robotic units and advanced digital software.

“The centre gives students and researchers hands-on access to machine learning, big data analytics, and real-time operational modelling.”

According to him, the investment is aimed at preparing students with the practical skills required to drive technological advancement across industries.

Speaking on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, UMaT Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Grace Koi Sarpong described the Smart Systems Centre as a transformative addition to the university’s academic infrastructure.

She explained that the facility comprises five specialised sub-centres designed to expose students to cutting-edge technologies and their real-world applications.

“We have the robotics and autonomous systems. So let’s look at it this way. I believe we all know robots. So think of robots that can welcome guests, robotic arms that can assemble cars, and machines that can see and make decisions.”

Professor Sarpong said the centre would help bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry needs.

“For our everyday life, it means that industries- talking about mining factories, talking about factories, you name them- can run more safely and efficiently, while students gain skills that put them on par with innovators worldwide.”

The Smart Systems Centre is expected to support research, innovation and workforce development, while strengthening UMaT’s role in training highly skilled professionals for Ghana’s mining, manufacturing and technology sectors.

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