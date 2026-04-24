National | Politics

Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP executives deny boycott, dismiss claims as false

Source: Ernest L. Arhinful   
  24 April 2026 4:53pm
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The constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Tarkwa-Nsuaem in the Western region have strongly refuted claims that they boycotted the inauguration of the Elections Committee and petitioned the party’s national leadership.

The executives described the publication making the rounds as false, misleading, and entirely without merit.

In a statement signed by the Constituency Chairman, Benjamin Assabil, the leadership clarified that no such boycott or petition had been initiated by the duly recognised constituency executives.

They emphasised that the allegations do not reflect the reality on the ground and should be disregarded by party members and the general public.

The statement further explained that all procedures leading to the establishment of the Elections Committee were conducted in strict compliance with guidelines issued by the party.

According to the executives, the committee has been properly constituted, vetted, and subsequently approved by both the Constituency Executives Committee and the regional leadership.

They maintained that the Elections Committee is legitimate, fully endorsed, and duly mandated to carry out its responsibilities in line with directives from the National Council.

The executives urged party faithful to treat the publication with contempt and remain focused on the party’s organisational processes.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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