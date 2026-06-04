Adenta building collapse: Victim died trying to save her children—Sister recounts

Georgina Robinson, the sister of 35-year-old Margaret Kpeli who died in the Adenta New Site building collapse, has shared details of the tragic incident that claimed her sister’s life and left her children injured.

Margaret, a mother of three children, two boys aged 13 and 8, and a four-year-old girl, was among the victims trapped when a three-storey building collapsed at Adenta New Site in the Greater Accra Region following heavy rainfall.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on June 4, Georgina said she rushed to the scene after calls to her sister went unanswered.

“When we heard about the incident, I called her line, but she was not picking up. I rushed to the place, and when I got there, the building had collapsed, and they had already rescued the children,” she said.

She explained that Margaret was still trapped under the rubble while efforts were ongoing to rescue her.

“They had rescued two of the children and left one and my sister trapped. Later, they rescued the last child and rushed them to the hospital, but my sister was still under the debris,” she recounted.

Georgina added that her sister died while trying to save her children.

“According to the eldest child, they were eating when the building collapsed. My sister lay on them to protect them, and she was injured by iron rods. She tried to save them, and that is why she lost her life,” she said

She further revealed that the family had only recently moved into the building.

“They started building it about three years ago and moved in just last year,” she noted.

Georgina also said the family is yet to be informed about where her sister’s body has been taken.

“As of now, we don’t know where her body has been sent. We are going to check the hospital. But the children are doing well,” she added.

The incident occurred after a storey building collapsed at Adenta New Site, leaving several people injured and others trapped under debris.

Emergency response teams, including personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service, the Ghana Police Service, and other agencies, are continuing rescue and recovery operations at the scene.

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