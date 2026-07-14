Most young Ghanaians want marriage and children but jobs and finances stand in the way – UNFPA Report

Most young Ghanaians still aspire to get married and have children, but financial insecurity and unstable employment are preventing many from realising those goals, according to findings highlighted to mark World Population Day 2026.

Observed annually on July 11, this year's World Population Day is themed "Realising the hopes and aspirations of young people, today and for the future." The theme is informed by the United Nations Population Fund's (UNFPA) latest report, Lives, Choices and Futures, which draws on its Demographic Futures Survey of more than 108,000 young adults across 73 countries.

The report found that more than two-thirds of young adults aged between 18 and 39 want to get married, while only about one in 10 said they do not want children.

It also revealed that 88% of respondents consider financial security a prerequisite for becoming parents, while 87% believe stable employment is equally important before starting a family.

"The findings are striking: most young people aspire to partnership and parenthood," UNFPA Executive Director Diene Keita said at the report's launch in New York.

She added that when financial barriers are removed, young people are better able to make "the choices that are right for them."

Although the survey's authors cautioned that the findings are not nationally representative because they primarily reflect the views of internet-connected young adults, they said the results challenge the perception that younger generations are increasingly rejecting marriage and family life.

The report found that 80% of respondents cited the joy children bring as a key reason for wanting children, while government incentives ranked among the least influential factors.

It also noted that respondents from West and Central Africa, including Ghana, generally preferred larger family sizes than participants from most other regions.

Ghana's youthful population

The findings are particularly relevant for Ghana, where more than half of the country's estimated 33 million people are under the age of 25.

UNFPA and population experts have long argued that Ghana's youthful population presents an opportunity for a demographic dividend—accelerated economic growth driven by a large working-age population—provided young people have access to quality education, healthcare and decent jobs.

However, the organisation warned that without sustained investment in these areas, economic pressures could continue to delay young people's aspirations to marry and raise families.

Reproductive health challenges remain

Ghana's reproductive health indicators also point to ongoing challenges.

According to the 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey, 27.8% of married women use modern contraceptive methods, while 23.4% have an unmet need for family planning.

The survey found that total demand for family planning stands at 59.7%, with just over 60% of that demand currently being met.

Ghana's total fertility rate remains at 3.9 children per woman, largely unchanged since 2017 after falling significantly from 6.4 children per woman in 1988.

Meanwhile, the country's maternal mortality ratio is estimated at between 253 and 263 deaths per 100,000 live births as of 2020. Although this marks an improvement from nearly 500 deaths per 100,000 live births recorded in 2000, it remains far above the Sustainable Development Goal target of 70 by 2030.

Continued demand for reproductive health services

Local healthcare providers continue to report strong demand for reproductive health services.

According to programme data from MSI Reproductive Choices Ghana, the organisation recorded 107,184 client visits between January and June 2026 across its clinics in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi, as well as through partnerships with public health facilities.

Young people aged between 15 and 24 accounted for 37,663 visits, representing 35% of all clients.

Within that age group, adolescents aged 15 to 19 recorded 7,058 visits, while young adults aged 20 to 24 accounted for 29,726 visits.

The figures, which are self-reported and have not been independently audited, also indicate that the programme delivered 97,799 couple-years of protection and provided 81,225 long-acting reversible contraceptive methods, including implants and intrauterine devices (IUDs).

Global trend

UNFPA said the survey reflects a broader global pattern in which financial security, stable employment and emotional readiness remain the most important factors influencing decisions about marriage and parenthood.

While economic uncertainty, conflict and inequality continue to worry many young people, the report found that two-thirds of respondents remain optimistic about their future.

UNFPA said a more detailed analysis of the Demographic Futures Survey, including policy recommendations, will be published in its forthcoming State of World Population 2026 report.

The organisation says the findings reinforce the need for sustained investments in education, employment, housing, reproductive healthcare and social protection to enable young people to achieve their aspirations while contributing to long-term national development.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.