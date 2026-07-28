West, Central Africa UNFPA Director describes Ghana’s National Service model as a blueprint for Africa

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Dr Sennen Hounton, has praised Ghana’s National Service model, describing it as a comprehensive youth development programme that could serve as a model for other African countries.

The UNFPA Director made the remarks while commending efforts to institutionalise and strengthen Ghana’s youth leadership and development initiatives at UNFPA Ghana during a familiarisation meeting with fellows of the organisation's Youth Leaders Fellowship Programme (YOLE).

According to him, Ghana’s approach stands out because it combines national service, academic development and skills advancement in a manner he has not seen elsewhere on the continent.

“I have not seen such a comprehensive model on the continent. I’ve seen bits and pieces, but not this,” he said.

He noted that while some countries have national service programmes and others have youth development initiatives, Ghana’s model brings together different components to create broader opportunities for young people.

The UN official said the National Service Authority provides young people with valuable exposure and their first experience of employment, describing the initiative as a cost-effective way of developing national human capital.

“I go around in many countries now trying to tell them national service authority is just cost-effective, and it offers all young people the first experience of employment,” he stated.

Beneficiaries of the YOLE Programme in photography with UNFPA Ghana official and Dr Sennen Hounton

He encouraged beneficiaries of the YOLE Programme to see their service as a contribution to national development, urging them to take pride in serving communities beyond their places of origin.

The UNFPA Director further pledged to promote Ghana’s youth development model across countries within his region and beyond.

“I’m committing myself to be the ambassador of this programme for other countries that I cover, but even beyond this region,” he said.

He added that the YOLE initiative had the potential to attract broader support from other United Nations agencies, financial institutions and development partners to expand its impact.

The YOLE initiative is an annual fellowship programme developed by UNFPA Ghana in collaboration with the National Service Authority to equip young people with leadership and development skills.

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