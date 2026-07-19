UNFPA Regional Director begins five-day visit to Ghana ahead of AU Health Summit

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Dr Sennen Hounton, has arrived in Ghana to embark on a five-day official visit to the country from 19 to 23 July 2026.

The state visit combines high-level bilateral engagements with participation in the African Union (AU) Extraordinary Health Summit in Accra.

The visit is expected to strengthen collaboration between the Government of Ghana, the AU, development partners and UN agencies on key issues including reproductive health, gender equality, youth empowerment and universal health coverage.

Dr Hounton will officially begin his engagements on Monday, 20 July, with a tour of the UNFPA Ghana Country Office, followed by meetings with staff and one-on-one interactions aimed at strengthening institutional collaboration.

He will also visit Ussher Hospital in James Town to engage health professionals and observe service delivery before holding discussions with the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The day's programme also includes a meeting with the Executive Director of the African Forum on Population and Development.

On Tuesday, 21st July, the Regional Director will participate in activities leading to the AU Extraordinary Health Summit.

The pre-summit sessions will focus on accelerating implementation of the AU Roadmap to 2030, advancing health justice, equity and universal health coverage across Africa, and reviewing the summit's outcome documents.

Dr Hounton is expected to play a speaking role during a partners' roundtable on maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health, as well as health equity and the well-being of vulnerable populations.

A major highlight of his visit will be a scheduled meeting with President John Dramani Mahama, where discussions are expected to focus on Ghana's health and development priorities and the country's partnership with UNFPA.

The Regional Director will also meet Canada's High Commissioner to Ghana before visiting the Kayayei Assistance Programme (KASPRO), where he will interact with vulnerable adolescent girls benefiting from the initiative.

On Wednesday, 22nd July, Dr Hounton will hold a media engagement with selected Ghanaian journalists at the UNFPA office before joining Heads of State and other dignitaries for the opening ceremony of the AU Extraordinary Health Summit.

The programme also includes a meeting with Ghana's Minister of Foreign Affairs and participation in a joint reception hosted with the Executive Director of UNAIDS.

The final day of the visit, Thursday, 23rd July, will centre on a High-Level Strategic Partners Alignment Meeting involving the African Union Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development.

Discussions will focus on strengthening partnerships, improving coordination and aligning investments to support the AU's health agenda.

Dr Hounton is also expected to engage youth leaders under the Youth Leaders Fellows and Youth Ecosystem (YoLe+) programme before holding a planned meeting with Ghana's Deputy Minister of Finance and concluding the mission with a debriefing session.

According to UNFPA Ghana, the visit underscores UNFPA's continued commitment to supporting Ghana and countries across West and Central Africa in improving sexual and reproductive health services, advancing gender equality, empowering young people and strengthening resilient health systems.

It also reflects the organisation's active role in shaping continental dialogue on health financing, equity and sustainable development through the AU Extraordinary Health Summit.

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