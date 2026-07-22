UNFPA Ghana, Prudential Life Insurance graduate 25 former head porters in painting and tiling skills

Twenty-five vulnerable young women from northern Ghana who migrated to Accra in search of better economic opportunities but ended up working as kayayei (female head porters) have graduated from a year-long vocational training programme in painting and tiling under a partnership between the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Ghana and Prudential Life Insurance Ghana.

The beneficiaries, who include single mothers, survivors of child marriages and school drop-outs, received certificates at a graduation ceremony held in Accra on Tuesday, July 21, after completing the skills acquisition programme under the Kayayei Assistance Project (KASPRO).

KASPRO is a joint initiative by UNFPA Ghana and Prudential Life Insurance Ghana aimed at providing vulnerable young women who migrate from northern Ghana to Accra with employable skills, enabling them to transition from head porterage into sustainable livelihoods and decent work.

Many of the beneficiaries had left their communities in northern Ghana in search of greener pastures in the national capital but found themselves working as kayayei, carrying heavy loads in markets and on the streets to earn a living. They are also exposed to health challenges, especially the adolescent girls among them.

The programme traces its origins to 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when 50 vulnerable young women were initially enrolled. In 2024, the organisations introduced a mentorship phase to prepare participants mentally for the rigorous training while assessing their commitment and readiness.

Following the mentorship programme, the number of participants was reduced from 50 to 30. The selected trainees were then attached to master craftsmen and women across Accra for a one-year apprenticeship in painting and tiling.

During the training, five participants dropped out due to various personal challenges, leaving 25 beneficiaries who successfully completed the programme and received certificates of recognition.

Some former beneficiaries of the KASPRO now produce body lotion and detergents.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Doris Mawuse Aglobitse explained that those who dropped out faced several challenges, including lack of commitment, family pressure and financial constraints.

Despite the setbacks, she commended the graduates for their determination and resilience, praising Prudential Life Insurance Ghana for its continued support towards the initiative.

She also appealed to individuals, corporate institutions and development partners to collaborate with UNFPA to expand the programme and provide similar opportunities for more vulnerable young women.

UNFPA Ghana Country Representative, Dr David Wilfred Ochan, described the initiative as timely and transformative, saying it was empowering vulnerable young women with practical skills to become financially independent and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Products made by former KASPRO beneficiaries

The Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, Kokui Bulley, said the graduation represented much more than the completion of a vocational training programme.

"It is a celebration of courage, resilience, determination and opportunity. It is a testament to what becomes possible when organisations come together with a shared commitment to transforming lives and creating pathways to a brighter future," she said.

Ms Bulley noted that Prudential's commitment to protecting lives extends beyond insurance products to empowering individuals with the skills, knowledge and opportunities needed to thrive.

Jewellery made from waste items by former KASPRO beneficiaries

She said the partnership with UNFPA through KASPRO had become a strong example of how collaboration between development partners and the private sector could create lasting social impact.

According to her, the project addresses the socio-economic challenges faced by vulnerable young women and girls who migrate from rural communities in northern Ghana to urban centres in search of economic opportunities, only to find themselves engaged in head porterage under difficult conditions.

Bags made by former KASPRO beneficiaries displayed

She particularly applauded the graduates for choosing careers in painting and tiling, professions traditionally dominated by men.

"What makes today's graduation particularly inspiring is that these young women chose to pursue careers in painting and tiling—professions that have traditionally been perceived as male-dominated trades. In doing so, they have challenged stereotypes, broken barriers, and demonstrated that talent, ambition and excellence have no gender," she said.

Crafts made by former KASPRO beneficiaries

Encouraging the graduates to remain focused, Ms Bulley reminded them that the certificates symbolised far more than the successful completion of a training programme.

The twenty-five beneficiaries and staff of UNFPA Ghana and Prudential Life Insurance

"The certificates you receive today represent much more than successful completion of a training programme. They represent the sacrifices you have made, the obstacles you have overcome, the discipline you have demonstrated, and the determination that has brought you to this moment," she added.

Samples of leather footwear made by former beneficiaries of KASPRO were exhibited at the ceremony

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