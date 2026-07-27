Sending children abroad at an early age does not show love – Alban Bagbin

Audio By Carbonatix
Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has cautioned Ghanaian parents against sending their children abroad at a young age for education, arguing that the practice can weaken family bonds, diminish patriotism and erode the children's connection to their country.
Speaking at a public event, Mr Bagbin questioned the growing trend of parents enrolling their children in schools overseas from an early age, suggesting that such decisions often have long-term social and emotional consequences for both families and the nation.
According to the Speaker, parents who believe they are securing a better future for their children by relocating them abroad at a young age may, in fact, be depriving them of the values and relationships that come from growing up within their own communities.
"Many of you who rush your children abroad to study, I beg you, you don't love your children," he said.
Mr Bagbin argued that children who spend most of their formative years outside Ghana often become detached from their families and homeland, making it difficult for them to maintain strong emotional ties with their relatives and their country of birth.
"Those you carry as babies and send there may not even come back for your funeral. They don't know you, they don't have any attachment, they don't like your country, there is no patriotism there."
The Speaker also expressed concern that children raised abroad from infancy may miss out on the family values and communal traditions that are deeply rooted in Ghanaian society.
"They don't know what a family is. Because over there, there is nothing like that," he said
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