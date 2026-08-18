In Photos: Defence Ministry welcomes Kenneth Gilbert Adjei as new Defence Minister

The Ministry of Defence has formally welcomed newly appointed Defence Minister, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, as he assumed office on Monday, August 17, 2026.

A Guard of Honour was mounted to mark his first official day at the ministry. Mr Adjei subsequently exchanged pleasantries with management and staff, including Chief Director Emmanuel Kartey, Chief of the Defence Staff Lieutenant General William Agyapong, and the Service Chiefs.

The reception provided an opportunity for the new minister to formally engage with the ministry’s leadership and staff as he begins his tenure.

See more photos from the ceremony:

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