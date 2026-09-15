Photos: Mahama commissions Phase Three of Zonda Tech vehicle assembly plant

President John Dramani Mahama has commissioned Phase Three of the Zonda Tech Ghana Limited Vehicle Assembly Plant at Tema Golf City.

The expansion forms part of the company’s vehicle assembly operations in Ghana, as government pushes for greater local participation in the automotive industry.

At the commissioning on Tuesday, September 15, President Mahama announced plans to introduce a minimum local assembly threshold for vehicle manufacturers seeking VAT exemptions under a new automotive incentive framework.

He said the measure would ensure companies receiving tax incentives undertake meaningful assembly and manufacturing activities in Ghana, rather than importing almost-complete vehicles for limited local assembly.

Mahama said manufacturers would also be expected to increase local sourcing of components such as batteries, tyres, wiring harnesses, seats, glass, plastics and metal parts.

He said the development of local component manufacturing would create jobs, strengthen domestic supply chains and increase the value retained in Ghana.

The President said details of the new incentive framework would be captured in the national budget, while stressing that Ghana’s automotive industry must eventually produce vehicles and components for both the domestic and African markets.

Below are some photos from the event:

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