Mahama directs creation of Local Government TV – Ayariga

Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Mahama Ayariga

President John Dramani Mahama has directed the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs to establish a dedicated Local Government TV platform to bring the activities of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies closer to citizens.

Local Government Minister Mahama Ayariga disclosed this on Monday, October 5, at the Government Accountability Series at the Jubilee House, saying the initiative would provide a platform for citizens to follow proceedings and activities at the local government level.

He said the platform would facilitate the live broadcast of General Assembly and Town Hall meetings, allowing residents to follow discussions and decisions affecting their communities.

“We believe in popular participation. We will work with NCCE, GBC and NCA to pilot live broadcast of General Assembly and Town Hall meetings in selected MMDAs,” he said.

Mr Ayariga said the initiative formed part of the government’s broader effort to make local authorities more responsive and accountable to residents.

“President Mahama’s vision is that every local government authority must be service oriented and also oriented towards solving the problems of residents of their localities,” he said.

He said the proposed platform would also help strengthen citizen participation in local governance by giving residents greater access to the work of the 261 MMDAs.

“The objective is to ensure that citizens are properly informed and participate in the governance of their localities,” Mr Ayariga said.

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