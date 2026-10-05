Govt’ to introduce digital property rate system to boost MMDAs’ revenue – Mahama Ayariga

Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Mahama Ayariga

The government plans to introduce a digital platform for property rate collection as part of efforts to strengthen the internally generated revenue base of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Mahama Ayariga announced the proposed reforms on Monday, October 5, at the Government Accountability Series.

He said the system would integrate property rate collection with mobile money and consolidate property and spatial data from relevant national institutions to improve revenue mobilisation.

According to him, the reform is intended to ensure that statutory property rates are fully captured while reducing opportunities for partial payments and unnecessary intermediaries.

“Digital systems will reduce opportunities for partial payments and unnecessary intermediaries, while strengthening transparency and ensuring that the State captures the full statutory rates due,” he said.

Mr Ayariga said a substantial proportion of the revenue generated would be reinvested in local infrastructure, including roads, streetlights, pavements and drains.

He said the reforms could eventually provide a stronger foundation for municipal financing mechanisms, including municipal bonds where appropriate.

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