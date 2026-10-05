“Ghanaian DJs deserve their flowers” – Lasmid

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian artiste Lasmid has called for greater recognition of DJs and their contribution to promoting Ghanaian music.
In an X post, Lasmid said although the role of DJs in music promotion is priceless, not enough has been done to elevate their contribution.
“Ghanaian DJs deserve their flowers. I grew up listening to DJs who made artists feel bigger, made songs travel further and gave people the soundtrack to their lives. A lot of what I am today was shaped by those moments. Sometimes I feel we’ve become too comfortable taking that contribution for granted. I’m not calling anyone out,” he wrote.
He therefore called for a discussion to celebrate the work of Ghanaian DJs.
“I just think it’s time we had a real conversation about how much DJs mean to Ghanaian music and how much more they deserve,” he added.
Lasmid’s call comes at a time when some people have suggested that traditional media and the role of the Ghanaian DJ have become less important.
New media platforms and influencers, some have argued, now play more effective roles in promoting Ghanaian music.
Meanwhile, the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, organised by Merqury Republic, has for the past decade rewarded Ghanaian DJs for their contributions in various parts of the industry.
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