Photos: Gomoa Easter Carnival 2026 ends in a burst of colour and celebration

Audio By Carbonatix
The four-day Gomoa Easter Carnival wrapped up spectacularly, leaving festival-goers awed by a dazzling display of colourful traditional attire and vibrant cultural performances.
The festival, spearheaded by the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, ran from April 2 to April 5, attracting revellers, tourists, artists, industry players, etc., from across the region.
Attendees were treated to a lively celebration of music, dance, and heritage, fully immersing themselves in the rich traditions of the Gomoa community.
The grand finale radiated energy, joy, and colour, creating unforgettable memories and cementing the 2026 edition as one of the most spectacular yet.
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