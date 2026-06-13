Three killed, three injured in Yikurigu crash involving Yutong VVIP bus and Toyota Sienna

Three people, including a child, have been confirmed dead following a road traffic collision involving a Yutong VVIP bus and a Toyota Sienna at Yikurigu in the Zebilla area of the Upper East Region.

According to a statement shared by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) on Saturday, June 13, 2026, the crash occurred along the Bolgatanga–Zebilla–Bawku highway.

The GNFS said the Yutong VVIP bus, carrying three occupants and goods, was travelling towards Bawku, while the Toyota Sienna, also carrying three occupants, was heading in the opposite direction towards Bolgatanga when the collision occurred.

The impact of the crash resulted in the deaths of all three occupants of the Toyota Sienna at the scene.

"The crash resulted in the death of three (3) occupants of the Toyota Sienna at the scene, including a man, a woman, and a child," the statement said.

Three male occupants of the Yutong VVIP bus, including the driver, sustained injuries in the accident.

They were transported to the Zebilla Hospital, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

The Ghana National Fire Service noted that the exact cause of the collision has not yet been established and remains under investigation.

"Our thoughts remain with the bereaved families during this difficult time, while wishing the injured a full and speedy recovery," the Service stated.

Authorities say further details will be released as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue.

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