Mahama and Wadagni call for strengthening Ghana-Benin relations

President John Dramani Mahama and his Beninois counterpart President Romuald Wadagni, have underscored the need to strengthen cooperation between their two countries, as they held talks on the sidelines of the African Union Extraordinary Health Summit in Accra.

The talks, which took place at the Presidency was centered on strengthening bilateral relations and advancing cooperation on issues of mutual interest between Ghana and Benin.

They also discussed issues of economic cooperation, peace, security, and integration in West Africa.

President Mahama congratulated President Wadagni on his massive election victory.

The Ghanaian leader said the mandate the people of Benin had given President Wadagni, gave him the legacy and strength to be able to pursue the necessary reforms for the continued progress of Benin.

“You have already been the architect of several economic reforms in Benin, and so you now have the opportunity as the number one person to continue to implement the reforms that you introduced,” President Mahama said.

“We want to work closer both in terms of economic cooperation and also on security. With our economic cooperation, the African Continental Free Trade Area offer us the opportunity to even strengthen our trade ties,” President Mahama said.

He told President Wadagni of Ghana’s intention to import cotton from Benin, as part of efforts to revive the Juapong Textiles Factory.

“With regards to security, we all know what is happening in the Sahel, and Benin has come under attacks several times,” President Mahama stated.

“We want to express our solidarity with you, and even though the Accra Initiative has stalled, I believe that we should put in a new platform in which we can work with the Sahelian countries.”

President Wadagni commended President Mahama for his leadership and foresight in spearheading the African Health Sovereignty.

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