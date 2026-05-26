12 dead, 2 critically injured in fatal crash on Nkenkensu highway

Audio By Carbonatix
At least 12 people have lost their lives, while two others are in critical condition, following a fatal road accident at Nkenkensu in the Offinso North District of Ashanti Region.
It involved a commercial passenger vehicle and a trailer.
The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when a commercial mini-bus travelling from Kumasi to Techiman collided head-on with a trailer heading from Techiman towards Kumasi.
According to eyewitness accounts, the driver of the commercial vehicle attempted to overtake another vehicle but unexpectedly veered into the path of the oncoming trailer, leading to the devastating collision.
Medical personnel at the Nkenkensu Government Hospital confirmed that 12 passengers were pronounced dead on arrival.
Hospital officials confirmed that two survivors are currently in critical condition, receiving treatment.
An eyewitness, identified as Eric, who spoke to Adom News, said the accident occurred around 2:00 p.m., but emergency response efforts were delayed.
“It took more than an hour before an ambulance arrived to transport the injured victims to the hospital,” he recounted.
The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Nkenkensu Government Hospital morgue pending identification and preservation.
The damaged vehicles have since been removed from the road to ease traffic congestion, while the police have launched investigations into the cause of the accident.
The incident adds to the growing concerns over road safety and reckless overtaking on major highways across the country.
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