‘It’s not easy’ – Mother of late Dr Omane Boamah breaks silence

Audio By Carbonatix
The serene atmosphere of Obomeng in the Eastern Region was heavy with emotion this weekend as Madam Leticia, the mother of the late Dr Edward Omane Boamah, shared her harrowing journey of grief following the tragic loss of her son in a plane crash.
In a rare and deeply moving public appearance, the bereaved mother laid bare the pain of losing her only son, while simultaneously expressing a reliance on her faith to navigate the darkness of the tragedy.
Speaking at a ceremony held at the Obomeng ICT Centre, Madam Leticia admitted that the void left by the late former minister and medical doctor is one that words can barely describe. However, she told the gathered crowd that her strength is drawn from a higher power.
“It’s not easy for me, but I know by God's grace everything will be okay,” she stated, her voice steady despite the visible weight of her sorrow.
The mother described her late son as a visionary leader whose commitment to Ghana’s development was unwavering, a sentiment echoed by the hundreds who gathered to pay their respects.
The solemn occasion served as the backdrop for the unveiling of the Dr Edward Omane Boamah Artificial Intelligence Training Facility.
The state-of-the-art centre is designed to continue the work the late statesman was most passionate about: bridging the digital divide and equipping the youth with future-ready skills in technology and governance.
A life-sized statue of Dr Omane Boamah was also unveiled at the site, standing as a permanent sentinel to his contributions to Ghana's ICT infrastructure and national discourse.
The event drew a high-profile delegation led by President John Dramani Mahama, alongside traditional leaders, former cabinet colleagues, and tech industry giants. In his remarks, President Mahama described Dr Omane Boamah as a "brilliant mind taken too soon", whose legacy would now be permanently etched into the soil of his ancestral home.
Local traditional leaders praised the family for ensuring that, despite the tragedy, his name would forever be associated with progress and education in the Kwahu area.
The ceremony concluded with a tour of the AI facility, which is expected to begin training local students in machine learning and data science—a fitting tribute to a man who spent his career looking toward the horizon of the next industrial revolution.
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