Ghana Christian University president jailed 14 days for contempt of court

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The Adenta High Court has sentenced the President of Ghana Christian University College, Rev. Dr James Yamoah, to 14 days' imprisonment for contempt of court.
The sentence was handed down on June 11, 2026, in the case Republic v. Rev. Dr James Yamoah, Ex Parte Josephine Sackey.
The contempt proceedings stem from an ongoing substantive suit filed by Josephine Sackey against Ghana Christian University College and the University for Development Studies.
The suit alleges the admission and graduation of unqualified students into Ghana’s health sector.
According to court documents, while the case remains pending, Rev. Yamoah dismissed a lecturer who had taken action against the university over the alleged admission and graduation of unqualified students.
The court found that the action was taken during the pendency of the case and amounted to conduct that prejudiced the proceedings and showed disrespect to the authority of the High Court.
As a result, the plaintiff filed a contempt application through her lawyer, Justice Abdulai of Crown Legal Bureau, seeking sanctions against Rev. Yamoah.
The court subsequently convicted and sentenced him to 14 days’ imprisonment.
The application argued that the punishment would serve as a deterrent and reinforce respect for the rule of law and Ghana’s justice delivery system.
The substantive case concerning the alleged admission and graduation of unqualified students remains before the court for determination.
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