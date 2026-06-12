North East NPP Regional Secretary Sulley Sambian declares bid for regional chairmanship

North East Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sulley Sambian, has officially declared his intention to contest the party’s Regional Chairmanship position ahead of the upcoming regional elections.

The private legal practitioner announced his decision to the media, positioning his campaign on experience, competence and the party’s prospects in the 2028 general election.

‘Tested and Tried’

Describing himself as “tested and tried”, Sambian said the NPP requires strategic and effective leadership in the home region of its 2028 presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“The NPP cannot afford to fail Ghanaians in the 2028 elections, especially in the home region of our flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. We need a capable leader with the expertise to mobilise resources, strengthen the party and reclaim lost ground. I have been tested and tried in various capacities, and I am confident I can deliver,” he stated.

According to him, restoring the party’s fortunes in the region will require more than rhetoric. He said his vision is to transform the North East Region into a stronghold of the NPP and help secure victory for Dr Bawumia in the next presidential election.

Set for Contest with Incumbent Chairman

Sambian is expected to face incumbent Regional Chairman Nurudeen, who retained his position during the party’s Regional Delegates Conference held in Nalerigu on 27 May 2022.

At that election, Nurudeen secured 71 of the 146 valid votes cast, defeating his closest challenger, former Yagaba-Kubori Constituency Chairman Akamara Bawah Henry, who polled 50 votes.

Sambian also emerged victorious in the Regional Secretary contest at the same conference, obtaining 106 of the 146 valid votes cast — the highest vote tally recorded among all contestants.

High Stakes Ahead of 2028

With the 2028 general election approaching, the North East Regional Chairmanship race is shaping up as a contest between incumbency and a campaign built on experience and organisational effectiveness.

While Sambian is seeking to convince delegates that he possesses the leadership qualities needed to strengthen the party in the region, Nurudeen is expected to defend his record and achievements as Regional Chairman.

The NPP’s next regional elections are scheduled to take place from 8 to 9 August 2026, in accordance with a communiqué issued earlier by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

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