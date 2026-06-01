Several passengers injured in Walewale–Tamale Highway accident

Audio By Carbonatix
At least 10 passengers, including three children, are battling for their lives following a road accident near the Nasia Police Barrier on the Walewale–Tamale Highway.
The victims were travelling from Walewale to Tamale when the vehicle reportedly lost control and crashed near the police checkpoint on Sunday, 31 May 2026.
Police officers and residents rushed to the scene to rescue the injured passengers, who were subsequently transported to the Walewale Municipal Hospital for treatment.
Hospital authorities say several of the victims, including the driver, sustained critical injuries and are receiving emergency medical care.
The driver was being prepared for referral to the Zuarungu Orthopaedic Hospital in the Upper East Region at press time.
The incident has drawn scores of anxious relatives and friends to the Walewale Municipal Hospital, where they have gathered to seek information about the condition of their loved ones.
The cause of the accident has yet to be established, but police say investigations have commenced into the circumstances leading to the crash.
"As we speak, neither the driver nor the passengers can talk, so I would be lying if I said I knew the cause of the incident," a police officer from the Road Traffic and Transport Department told JoyNews.
Road accidents remain a major concern on the Walewale–Tamale stretch, with authorities repeatedly urging motorists to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations.
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