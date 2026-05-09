Ofori Panin school nurse killed in solo motorcycle crash

Source: David Apinga  
  9 May 2026 1:21am
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The Ofori Panin Senior High School (OPASS) community has been plunged into mourning following the tragic death of its school nurse, Edward Cann, in a solo motorbike accident in the early hours of Friday, 8 May 2026.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 am near the Lakeside washing bay at the OPASS Junction. Officers from the New Tafo-Akim District Police Command arrived at the scene to find the 36-year-old healthcare professional with severe injuries lying near his Royal motorbike, registered M-23-UE 424.

While investigations are still in the early stages, preliminary findings suggest a mechanical oversight may have led to the crash. It is alleged that Mr Cann, who was travelling from Kukurantumi toward OPASS Junction, failed to disengage the motorbike’s kickstand before setting off.

The stand is believed to have struck the road surface while the motorcycle was in motion, causing the rider to lose control and fall violently.

Mr Cann was rushed to the New Tafo-Akim Government Hospital for emergency medical intervention, but he was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival. His body has since been deposited at the hospital mortuary for preservation and an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

In a statement released on May 8 and signed by C/Inspector Bridget Opoku of the Regional Police Public Affairs Unit, the Ghana Police Service extended its deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and the entire OPASS community.

The motorbike has been impounded at the New Tafo Police Station as part of the ongoing investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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