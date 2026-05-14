Nurse killed in crash while transporting medical supplies

A 32-year-old enrolled nurse stationed at the Kusali CHPS Compound, Nafisa Adama, tragically lost her life in a road accident while transporting medical supplies from Gwollu to Kusali in the Sissala West District.

Madam Nafisa was reportedly returning to her community, located about 15 kilometres from Gwollu, after collecting drugs and other medical logistics from the district capital when she met her untimely death.

The Sissala West District Health Information Officer, Rauf Bawa Basugu, told the GNA that the incident occurred around 16:00 GMT on Tuesday, May 12, while she was riding a motorbike back to Kusali.

He said strong winds and heavy rainfall began midway through her journey, leading to a head-on collision with a motor tricycle travelling from the opposite direction.

According to him, the tricycle rider reportedly lost control while attempting to navigate the worsening weather conditions and crashed into Madam Nafisa, who was carrying containers of drugs meant for the community.

She sustained severe injuries and was rushed for emergency medical attention, but was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Mr Basugu disclosed that the deceased nurse was a mother of two who had gotten married just two weeks ago.

“We at the Ghana Health Service administration feel deeply saddened by her death. If not for the medical logistics she came to transport from Gwollu, she probably would not have died,” Mr Basugu lamented.

Madam Nafisa Adama was posted to Gwollu in 2023 before later being transferred to Kusali, where she served as the only health professional attending to the healthcare needs of the community until her death.

Her passing leaves the Kusali community without a resident health worker pending the posting of a replacement.

The GNA further gathered that about 36 health workers have left the Sissala West District this year, but only 13 have so far been replaced, making the loss of Madam Nafisa even more significant for healthcare delivery in the area.

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