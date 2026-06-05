Gunmen abduct seven students in northwest Nigeria, police say

Audio By Carbonatix
Gunmen have abducted at least seven students of a polytechnic in Zamfara State in northwest Nigeria, police said on Thursday, the latest incident highlighting insecurity in the region.
- The attack occurred in the early hours of June 3 when suspected bandits stormed off-campus student accommodation on the outskirts of the Low-Cost area of Kaura Namoda town in Zamfara State, police said in a statement.
- The assailants took the students to an unknown destination after raiding the rented residence at about 0400 GMT, the Zamfara State Police Command said.
- Security forces, including joint police tactical teams and military personnel, were deployed to the scene shortly after the attack. However, the gunmen had fled before their arrival.
- The police said search-and-rescue operations had been stepped up to secure the safe release of the victims and detain those responsible.
- Zamfara and other parts of northwest Nigeria have faced persistent attacks by heavily armed bandits, who frequently carry out kidnappings for ransom, target rural communities and disrupt daily life.
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