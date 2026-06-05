The world’s mining winners don’t sit back – Steve Manteaw backs bigger Ghanaian stake in mining

Policy analyst and Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) expert Dr Steve Manteaw has thrown his support behind efforts to increase Ghanaian participation in the mining sector.

He argues that countries that derive the greatest value from their natural resources are those that actively participate in extraction.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Wednesday amid the growing debate over the renewal of Gold Fields’ Tarkwa mining lease, Dr Manteaw said the controversy reflects a broader national sentiment that Ghana is not receiving enough benefits from its mineral wealth.

Asked why the Tarkwa lease renewal had generated unusual public interest, Dr Manteaw pointed to longstanding concerns about the country’s share of mining revenues.

“Well, I think what is unique is the fact that there's been, for some time now, a general feeling that Ghana is not getting enough from its natural resources,” he said.

According to him, comments by public officials suggesting that Ghana retains only a small fraction of the value generated by the mining industry have reinforced public perceptions that the country is being shortchanged.

“People feel that as resource owners, we are being short-changed, and they need to flip it over to Ghanaians, so that the greater value in the industry will be retained in the country,” he said.

The debate comes as the Mahama administration pushes a policy of increasing Ghanaian ownership and participation in the extractive sector. Government officials have repeatedly stated their intention to place Ghanaians at the centre of the country’s mining industry.

Dr Manteaw said the policy direction is consistent with his own long-held position.

“Government wants to indigenise our industry and, like Acheampong will put it, put Ghanaians in the commanding heights of the economy, and so that is the agenda of the current government,” he said.

He argued that international experience supports the case for greater local participation.

“I believe, and the data actually supports that call, that all over the world, countries that have been able to optimise value, countries that have been able to unleash the development potential of their mineral wealth are those that are not holding their arms but are actively participating in the extraction of the resource,” he said.

Dr Manteaw cited examples from major resource-producing countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia, where dominant national companies play significant roles in the oil and gas sector.

He also pointed to Botswana, often cited as one of Africa’s mining success stories.

“Either participate directly or indirectly, and that has been the route to optimising value in the industry globally,” he said.

While endorsing calls for Ghana to acquire larger stakes in its mineral resources, Dr. Manteaw cautioned against pursuing the agenda based solely on public sentiment.

“For me, I welcome the call for Ghana to acquire more stake in our mineral sector, but I think we need to talk about strategy and not base our calls on sentiments,” he said.

He warned that simply transferring ownership to Ghanaian entities without adequate financial and technical capacity could backfire.

“There is a way in which the industry works that if you don't get it right, you put the mine in Ghanaian hands, and you actually lose out, because they may not be able to make the kind of investments that you need to make to keep production at a certain level,” he cautioned.

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