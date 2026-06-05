Audio By Carbonatix
The Malian government said Thursday it was offering financial rewards for information on the whereabouts of suspected militants wanted for their role in attacks targeting the nation's people and assets.
- The offer follows al Qaeda-linked attacks in April that killed the defence minister and wounded other officials. The attacks set off fighting across Mali's vast northern desert, raising the prospect of significant gains by armed groups.
- The government offered 2 billion CFA francs ($3.55 million) for information leading to Iyad Ag Ghaly, the leader of the local al-Qaeda affiliate Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen
- It offered smaller rewards for several other high-level suspects, including Alghabass Ag Intalla, a Tuareg separatist leader.
- The order was signed in Bamako
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
China cracks down on violence and misogyny in viral micro dramas
46 minutes
-
Starmer accuses Musk of trying to whip up division over Henry Nowak murder
57 minutes
-
African migrants flee into the mountains as South Africa’s xenophobic violence surges
1 hour
-
Nigeria’s Dangote refinery tops 700,000 barrels a day in test
1 hour
-
Mali offers millions for information on attackers
1 hour
-
Congo reports attack on Ebola burial team as cases rise
2 hours
-
Oil little changed on uncertainty over US-Iran peace deal
2 hours
-
Steven Spielberg believes we will discover aliens in our lifetime
4 hours
-
Marilyn Monroe auction features star’s make-up and gowns on 100th birthday
4 hours
-
Andrew was sub-letting Royal Lodge cottages, watchdog reveals
4 hours
-
‘World-first’ vaccine designed by artificial intelligence
4 hours
-
Zelensky proposes face-to-face talks in open letter to Putin
4 hours
-
Ex-wife of Dubai ruler’s nephew in custody, prosecutors say
4 hours
-
Guardiola quit ‘100 times’ in the past – Khaldoon
5 hours
-
What is happening with World Cup ticket prices?
5 hours