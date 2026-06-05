Africa

Mali offers millions for information on attackers

Source: Reuters  
  5 June 2026 2:14am
Interim President of the Republic of Mali Assimi Goita
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The Malian government said Thursday it was offering ​financial rewards for information on ‌the whereabouts of suspected militants wanted for their role in attacks targeting ​the nation's people and assets.

  • The ​offer follows al Qaeda-linked attacks ⁠in April that killed the ​defence minister and wounded other officials. The attacks set off fighting across Mali's vast northern desert, raising the prospect of significant gains by armed groups.
  • The government offered 2 billion CFA francs ($3.55 ‌million) ⁠for information leading to Iyad Ag Ghaly, the leader of the local al-Qaeda affiliate Jamaat ​Nusrat al-Islam ​wal ⁠Muslimeen
  • It offered smaller rewards for several other high-level suspects, including Alghabass Ag ​Intalla, ⁠a Tuareg separatist leader.
  • The order was signed in Bamako

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