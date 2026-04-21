“We Serve, But We’re Stuck”: The silent struggle of a Ghanaian nurse

Somewhere in a remote community in a deprived part of Ghana, a nurse rises before the dawn chorus. Once again, she prepares for duty alone.

Her spouse, also a health professional or other professional within the same national system, works hundreds of miles away. Months have turned into years. Transfer requests have been submitted, followed up on, and patiently revisited, yet the outcome remains unchanged.

This is not an isolated story. It is the lived reality of countless nurses and midwives across the country.

Behind the uniforms and unwavering professionalism lies a growing frustration, one that does not stem from the work itself, but from a system that often feels slow, opaque, and at times, inequitable.

Across many deprived districts and communities, a troubling pattern has emerged: too few health workers are willing to accept postings, while many already serving are seeking to leave. The question is simple—why?

The answer is equally clear.

There is little assurance that accepting a posting in a deprived area will be matched with a fair and timely opportunity to transfer when the need arises. As a result, facilities are left with skeletal staffing. A single nurse is often compelled to perform the duties of several. A midwife may remain on call almost every day. Burnout is no longer the exception; it has become the norm.

Even after years of dedicated service under challenging conditions, those who seek transfers, often for the most basic of reasons, such as reuniting with their families, are met with delays, uncertainty, and prolonged silence. Decisions appear distant, sometimes resting in the hands of individuals far removed from the realities on the ground.

Yet beyond the staffing crisis lies a deeply human one.

Families are separated for years. Couples employed within the same service are forced to live apart. Parents miss the milestones of their children. Marriages endure strain in silence. Emotional burdens accumulate, largely unacknowledged, until they become overwhelming.

The question many continue to ask is both simple and profound:

If we serve the same system, why does the system not work for us as well?

To be fair, the current transfer system is functional. However, it is no longer fit for purpose. It is constrained by administrative bottlenecks, limited transparency, and a lack of predictability that leaves too much to chance and too little to clarity.

What makes this particularly difficult to accept is that a better model already exists.

Consider the evolution of the study leave application process. Today, a qualified health worker no longer depends on personal connections or discretionary approval. Instead, there is a structured and increasingly digital system that allows applicants to:

Submit requests within clearly defined timelines

Rely on transparent and standardised eligibility criteria

Track the progress of their applications

Receive decisions guided by policy rather than discretion

This approach has restored fairness, predictability, and confidence. Health workers can now plan their professional development with clarity, knowing that the system will respond when requirements are met.

Why can't the same principles be applied to staff transfers?

Imagine a streamlined, transparent digital platform where:

Health workers can apply for transfers based on verified vacancies

Applications can be tracked in real time

Updates and outcomes are clearly communicated

Decisions are consistent, fair, and evidence-based

Coupled with this, structured transfer windows—whether quarterly or biannual—would ensure that all staff understand when applications are reviewed and on what basis decisions are made.

This is not merely a matter of administrative convenience.

It is a matter of fairness.

It is a matter of dignity.

It is a matter of honouring the sacrifices made by those who serve in the most challenging environments.

When a nurse or midwife accepts a posting in a deprived area, there is an unspoken understanding:

Serve where you are needed, and when the time comes, the system will support you.

At present, that trust is eroding.

Reforming the transfer system would do more than improve morale. It would enhance equitable staff distribution, reduce preventable attrition, and ensure that underserved communities are not perpetually burdened by workforce shortages. Most importantly, it would reaffirm a fundamental truth: health workers are not merely instruments of service, but individuals with families, responsibilities, and lives that matter.

It is time for a transfer system that works for everyone.

We serve. We sacrifice. We care.

It is only fair that the system cares too.

Mawusi Kodzo Yelu

0248012875

mawusikodzoyelu@gmail.com

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.