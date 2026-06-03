I quit a high-paying engineering job to find my path in business – Pinkberry CEO

Chief Executive Officer of Crown Peak Holdings, Dr Kobbina Tuyee Awuah, has revealed that he walked away from a high-paying engineering career to pursue a new path in business.

Speaking on Joy Learning TV and Joy News’ entrepreneurship program, The Career Trail, the Pinkberry franchise operator explained that although the job offered financial stability and global exposure, it lacked the fulfilment and challenge he was seeking.

“I was working for an oil company as a petroleum and reliability engineer based in New Jersey. The pay was very good, but I didn’t enjoy it anymore. It became very routine, there was nothing exciting about it, he recounted.

Dr Awuah disclosed that after spending about three years in the role, he realised he needed a change.

“I decided that I needed to find something else to do. So I quit the job and went back to school,” he said.

According to him, the decision was influenced by a mentor who encouraged him to broaden his perspective through business education.

“At the time, one of my mentors, Tom, had gone to Harvard Business School, and he really liked me. He told me, ‘Look, you’re a brilliant young chap, but you feel stifled in this organisation because it’s so routine. I think what business school can do for you is expand your perspective and make you into a manager.’ At that point, I wasn’t even thinking about business; it was just about expanding my perspective,” he revealed.

Even after taking Tom’s advice, he said he remained uncertain about his next step, and therefore explored different academic paths.

“I was very confused. So I applied to both Harvard Business and Law schools,” he shared.

He eventually gained admission into both schools but chose to begin with business.

“I said, let me start with business school. Maybe I will like it better,” he mentioned.

After his first year, he decided to fully commit to business and dropped the idea of pursuing law.

“I realised law was not for me. So I continued and completed my MBA,” he stated.

Dr Awuah described his experience at Harvard Business School as transformative.

“I loved it. My experience was great,” he highlighted.

His journey from engineering to business has since shaped his career as an entrepreneur, leading to the establishment and growth of multiple successful brands.

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