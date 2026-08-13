Opposite-sex friendships: Where should couples draw the line?

Friendship is one of life's greatest gifts. Regardless of our age or marital status, we all need people we can trust, share our thoughts with, and turn to for advice.

Human beings are naturally social, and meaningful friendships enrich our lives.

Good friends encourage us, tell us the truth even when it is difficult to hear, and support us through life's challenges. They celebrate our successes and stand by us in difficult times.

Friends come from different backgrounds. Some are young, others older. Some are married, while others are single. Some are men and others are women. While friendships are important, relationships with friends of the opposite sex can sometimes become a sensitive issue, especially for those who are married or in committed relationships.

Why opposite-sex friendships can become complicated

There is nothing inherently wrong with having friends of the opposite sex. Many such friendships are healthy, respectful, and long-lasting.

However, problems can arise when clear boundaries are absent or when emotional closeness begins to replace the intimacy that should exist between partners.

A friendship that starts innocently can gradually become emotionally intense. Frequent phone calls, private conversations, regular gifts, prolonged one-on-one meetings, or sharing deeply personal matters may create an emotional attachment that was never intended.

Sometimes, one person may begin to develop romantic feelings, while the other believes the relationship is purely platonic. If these feelings are not recognised or addressed, the friendship may create tension within existing relationships.

It is also possible for a friend to become the first person you turn to with your problems instead of your spouse or partner.

Over time, this emotional dependence can weaken trust and intimacy in your primary relationship.

In some cases, opposite-sex friendships have contributed to misunderstandings, jealousy, and even relationship breakdowns—not necessarily because anything inappropriate happened, but because of secrecy, poor communication, or crossed boundaries.

Guarding your relationship

Every committed relationship requires trust, respect, and intentional effort. If you choose to maintain close friendships with the opposite sex, openness is essential.

Discuss such friendships with your spouse or partner. There should be no need for secrecy. Hidden text messages, secret meetings, or unexplained phone calls can easily create suspicion, even where no wrongdoing exists.

It is also wise to avoid situations that may blur boundaries. Spending excessive one-on-one time together, discussing intimate details of your relationship, or engaging in activities that resemble dates can send mixed signals or create unnecessary temptation.

Your spouse or partner should never feel that they are competing with your friend for your time, attention, or emotional support.

Recognising warning signs

A friendship may need to be reassessed if:

• You begin hiding conversations or meetings from your partner.

• You feel emotionally closer to your friend than to your spouse.

• The friend frequently criticises your partner or creates conflict between you.

• You find yourself looking forward to spending time with the friend more than with your partner.

• The friendship begins to involve flirtation, expensive gifts, or situations that could easily be misinterpreted.

Recognising these warning signs early can help protect both the friendship and your relationship.

Healthy friendships require healthy boundaries

The effect of friends of the opposite sex depends largely on the nature of the friendship and the health of the relationship at home.

A friendship built on respect, honesty and appropriate boundaries can coexist peacefully with a committed relationship.

However, if a friendship consistently creates mistrust, emotional distance, or conflict, it deserves honest reflection. No friendship should come at the expense of a healthy, loving relationship.

Ultimately, your spouse or partner should remain your closest companion and greatest priority. Friendships should strengthen your life not weaken the commitment you have made to the person you love.

What do you think? Can men and women remain close friends without affecting their relationships?

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.