Medical screening and psychological support should be part of Ghana’s reintegration protocol for returnees from SA

The recent evacuation of Ghanaian nationals from South Africa following renewed xenophobic attacks presents an important opportunity for Ghana to strengthen its reintegration framework for citizens returning from crisis situations.

Our position is not based on any presumption that the returnees have engaged in risky behaviour, nor are we suggesting that they are infected with any disease.

Rather, because the evacuation exercise is being undertaken with public resources and because the returnees have endured a period of significant social disruption, it is prudent that government institutions incorporate comprehensive medical screening and psychosocial support into the reintegration process.

Recent reports indicate that hundreds of Ghanaians have been repatriated from South Africa under a voluntary return programme following escalating anti-immigrant violence and intimidation directed at foreign nationals.

The Government of Ghana has rightly committed itself to supporting their reintegration into society. However, reintegration should extend beyond transportation and immediate settlement assistance to include health and mental wellness interventions.

South Africa continues to carry one of the world’s largest HIV burdens. Official South African government statistics estimate that approximately 8 million people were living with HIV in 2024, with an overall national prevalence of about 12.7%, while prevalence among adults aged 15–49 years stood at approximately 16.7%.

Provinces that host large numbers of migrants and foreign workers, particularly Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, are among the most affected by the epidemic. Gauteng remains South Africa’s principal destination for migrants, while KwaZulu-Natal has historically recorded some of the highest HIV prevalence rates in the country.

Against this background, it is reasonable for public health authorities to offer voluntary and confidential screening for HIV and other communicable diseases as part of a broader health assessment package. Such screening should not be targeted at returnees from South Africa alone but should become standard practice for citizens returning from humanitarian emergencies, conflict zones, epidemics, and other crisis situations.

Early detection of health conditions benefits both the individual and the wider community through timely access to treatment and care.

Equally important is the psychological impact of xenophobic violence. Research on migrants exposed to xenophobic attacks in South Africa has documented experiences of fear, trauma, exclusion, anxiety, acute stress reactions, and long-lasting psychological distress.

Victims often live with persistent fears that violence could reoccur and may struggle with social reintegration after returning to their countries of origin. Studies have therefore recommended structured mental health interventions and counselling support for affected populations.

For this reason, CELPI Africa calls on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Health, the Ghana Health Service, the Ghana AIDS Commission, the National Commission for Civic Education, and other relevant agencies to collaborate in establishing a comprehensive reintegration protocol.

Such a protocol should include voluntary medical screening, health education, psychological assessment, trauma counselling, and referral services where necessary.

The Ghanaian citizens returning from South Africa are victims of circumstances beyond their control. They deserve compassion, dignity, and support.

At the same time, the government has a responsibility to ensure that reintegration is undertaken in a manner that safeguards both the well-being of returnees and the public health interests of the nation.

A balanced approach that combines humanitarian assistance, medical assessment, and psychosocial care represents the most responsible path forward.

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