Photos: First batch of Ghanaians fleeing xenophobic attacks in South Africa arrive in Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
The first batch of evacuated Ghanaians from South Africa arrived in the country at about 3:00 pm at the Accra International Airport in Accra on Wednesday, May 27.
This follows the government’s promise to evacuate Ghanaians living in South Africa who wish to return home amid xenophobic attacks in the Southern African nation.
Below are photos:
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