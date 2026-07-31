‘South Africa has a sovereign right’ – Pretoria pushes back against ICC, AU petitions over migrant crackdown

South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola has rejected allegations by Ghanaian nationals over South Africa’s treatment of foreign migrants, saying the country has the “sovereign right to enforce its immigration laws” while condemning isolated acts of violence.

“The situation has now stabilised; there have been isolated incidents, and the IMC is now undertaking a process to ensure that irregular migration is addressed, like in any other country,” Lamola said on Thursday in response to the 69th ECOWAS Summit's final communique.

“They all agree that South Africa, like any other country, has the sovereign right to enforce its own immigration laws,” he stressed.

Lamola added that authorities had arrested about 82 people nationwide for taking the law into their own hands, including looting and vandalism.

“Our law enforcement agencies are on top of the situation. They have already arrested about 82 people countrywide in relation to taking the law into their own hands,” Lamola said, adding that it “shows the firm hand that the South African government has taken in this matter.”

Lamola’s remarks come after two Ghanaian nationals petitioned the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate attacks on migrants in South Africa as possible “crimes against humanity.” Separately, the Ghanaian government raised concerns over alleged xenophobic attacks at the African Union.

South Africa has seen a wave of anti-migrant protests in recent weeks, with attacks and looting targeting foreign nationals and migrant-owned businesses, straining relations with several West African countries, including Ghana and Nigeria.

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