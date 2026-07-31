Africa | National

‘South Africa has a sovereign right’ – Pretoria pushes back against ICC, AU petitions over migrant crackdown

Source: VIORY  
  31 July 2026 11:35am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola has rejected allegations by Ghanaian nationals over South Africa’s treatment of foreign migrants, saying the country has the “sovereign right to enforce its immigration laws” while condemning isolated acts of violence.

“The situation has now stabilised; there have been isolated incidents, and the IMC is now undertaking a process to ensure that irregular migration is addressed, like in any other country,” Lamola said on Thursday in response to the 69th ECOWAS Summit's final communique.

“They all agree that South Africa, like any other country, has the sovereign right to enforce its own immigration laws,” he stressed.

Lamola added that authorities had arrested about 82 people nationwide for taking the law into their own hands, including looting and vandalism.

“Our law enforcement agencies are on top of the situation. They have already arrested about 82 people countrywide in relation to taking the law into their own hands,” Lamola said, adding that it “shows the firm hand that the South African government has taken in this matter.”

Lamola’s remarks come after two Ghanaian nationals petitioned the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate attacks on migrants in South Africa as possible “crimes against humanity.” Separately, the Ghanaian government raised concerns over alleged xenophobic attacks at the African Union.

South Africa has seen a wave of anti-migrant protests in recent weeks, with attacks and looting targeting foreign nationals and migrant-owned businesses, straining relations with several West African countries, including Ghana and Nigeria.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group