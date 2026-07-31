Photos: Dignitaries gather at State House for funeral of Ambassador James Victor Gbeho

Audio By Carbonatix
Dignitaries, Members of Parliament, senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps and mourners gathered at the forecourt of the State House on Friday, July 31, for the State Funeral of the late Ambassador James Victor Gbeho.
The ceremony paid tribute to the distinguished statesman and diplomat, who dedicated decades of service to Ghana in various leadership and diplomatic roles.
Family members, friends and well-wishers joined the nation in honouring his legacy and celebrating his contributions to public service.
The solemn event featured military honours, tributes and prayers as Ghana bid a final farewell to one of its respected public servants.
Ambassador Gbeho is remembered for his commitment to diplomacy, governance and national development.
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